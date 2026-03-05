72-yr-old Urapakkam man held under Pocso Act

CHENNAI: A 72-year-old man was arrested under the Pocso Act on Wednesday for attempting to sexually assault an eight-year-old girl in Urapakkam.
The accused, Govindarajan, is a daily wage worker and a resident of Urapakkam.
According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening when Govindarajan visited a local park where the eight-year-old girl from the same locality was playing. He approached the child in a friendly manner and then forcibly took her to the restroom inside the park, where he attempted to assault her.
However, the girl managed to escape from the spot and ran back home crying and informed her parents about the incident. Based on a complaint with the Kilambakkam all-women police station, the police registered a case under the Pocso Act and launched a search for the accused, who had gone into hiding after the incident. The complaint was also reported to the Chengalpattu Child Protection Unit.
The police traced Govindarajan and arrested him. He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody. Meanwhile, the child was taken to the hospital for medical examination and counselling.