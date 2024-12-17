700 gm meth, 6.5 kg ganja seized in Egmore

CHENNAI: The Egmore police have arrested a man and a woman for alleged possession of methamphetamine and ganja. Police seized about 700 grams of methamphetamine and 6.5 kg of ganja from the duo.

Police said that the value of the seized contraband is worth several crores of rupees.

The Egmore police team had received a tip-off about the movement of ganja in their jurisdiction, after which they increased vigil. They intercepted a car while conducting checks on the Gandhi-Irwin road. The occupants gave contradictory answers when questioned by the cops, raising suspicion. Police found methamphetamine and ganja inside the vehicle on checking and secured the occupants.

The arrested persons were identified as M Balasubramaniam (39) of Perambur and A Fathima Begum (24) of Assam. The man used to supply vegetables to some star hotels, police sources said. The woman from Assam sourced the seized ganja.

Inquiries revealed that Balasubramaniam has two cases against him for drug peddling. He was also once arrested at Mumbai Airport for smuggling gold. After an inquiry, the duo were sent for judicial remand on Monday.