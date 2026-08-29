7 Tamil Nadu fishermen return to Chennai after serving 2-year prison in Sri Lanka

Meanwhile, six fishermen from Kanniyakumari were fishing in the sea off the Mandapam area of Rameswaram on May 10 when the Sri Lankan Coast Guard arrested them for crossing the maritime boundary. They were lodged in prison.

Following directions from the Indian government, officials of the Indian embassy held discussions with Sri Lankan authorities regarding the release of the fishermen. Then, all were released on August 22 and handed over to Indian officials. Officials then arranged for all seven fishermen to travel to Chennai.

They were received by officials from the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department at Chennai airport and were sent to their hometowns in government-arranged vehicles.