7 Tamil Nadu fishermen return to Chennai after serving 2-year prison in Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: Seven fishermen from Tamil Nadu, including one from Rameswaram, who was released after serving a two-year prison in Sri Lanka, arrived at Chennai airport on Friday.
Four fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard in July 2024 for crossing the maritime boundary and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. A month later, a Sri Lankan court released three of them.
However, one of them had been arrested for crossing the maritime boundary and fishing for the second time. He was sentenced to two years in prison, and was released on August 17 and handed over to officials of the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka.
Meanwhile, six fishermen from Kanniyakumari were fishing in the sea off the Mandapam area of Rameswaram on May 10 when the Sri Lankan Coast Guard arrested them for crossing the maritime boundary. They were lodged in prison.
Following directions from the Indian government, officials of the Indian embassy held discussions with Sri Lankan authorities regarding the release of the fishermen. Then, all were released on August 22 and handed over to Indian officials. Officials then arranged for all seven fishermen to travel to Chennai.
They were received by officials from the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department at Chennai airport and were sent to their hometowns in government-arranged vehicles.