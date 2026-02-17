7 get life term in 15-year-old Tiruvanmiyur murder

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court sentenced seven persons, including two women, to life imprisonment for killing a man 15 years ago in Tiruvanmiyur.
In June 2010, Elumalai, a resident of Tiruvanmiyur, was hacked to death by a gang due to prior enmity. Following the incident, the police registered a case against 16 persons.
After the trial, the 7th Additional Sessions Court acquitted all the accused in 2017, citing a lack of sufficient evidence. The State filed an appeal before the High Court.
Hearing the matter, a Division Bench comprising Justices P Velmurugan and M Jothiraman observed that the testimonies of Elumalai’s wife and children, who had witnessed the murder, were highly reliable.
The Bench held that minor inconsistencies could not be grounds to acquit a gang that had planned and executed a murder, and accordingly set aside the trial court’s judgment.
Out of the 16 accused, five had died in the meantime. The HC found the remaining 9 guilty and sentenced the duo – Stephenraj and Chandru – who were present in court to life imprisonment.
Based on the court's earlier direction, the police produced the remaining seven convicts, including two women, before the Bench. When asked about the punishment, they claimed that a false case had been foisted on them.
Rejecting their plea, the judges sentenced all seven to life imprisonment, refused to suspend the sentence, and ordered that they be taken into custody and lodged in prison.