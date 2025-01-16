7 arrested for Washermenpet double murder on Pongal day

CHENNAI: In a swift action, the Chennai Police have arrested seven accused in connection with a double murder case reported in the Washermenpet area.

According to the police, the victims, Ulaganathan (33) and his wife Malathi (38), were attacked with knives by a gang led by Vallarasu (24) on the night of January 14. Ulaganathan died on the spot, while Malathi succumbed to her injuries at the Stanley Hospital.

The police have arrested seven accused, including Vallarasu, Anthony (21), Ebinesar (24), Ezilarasan (19), Manoj (19), Gunasekar (18), and Salim (20).

The arrests were made following a complaint lodged by Ulaganathan's grandmother, Valarmathi. The accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

The double murder is believed to be a result of a long-standing rivalry between two groups in the area.