69% of Chennai's homeless part of families living on street for generations

CHENNAI: A survey on the homeless situation in the city released by the Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC) revealed that there are 8,331 people are homeless. The survey findings come in as ‘World Homeless Day’ is observed on October 10.

The survey was conducted in September by the non-profit that works with deprived urban communities two years after the Madras School of Social Work (MSSW) conducted a similar study in 2022 and by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in 2018.

The IRCDUC survey was undertaken to understand and assess the profile and needs of people in homeless situations. Overall, there are 8,331 people in Chennai without a roof over their heads.

The findings were segregated zone-wise, categorised under GCC. Ambattur (zone 7) recorded the highest number of homeless people - 4,912, followed by 897 in Kodambakkam (zone 10) and 646 in Teynampet (zone 9).

The non-profit body’s research team conducted a rapid assessment of the hotspot location and the main roads of each zone by mapping them.

To bring out maximum results, the survey was undertaken between 9 pm and 1 am across all zones.

“Despite thorough research, the team was unable to identify many persons with psychosocial disabilities. The enumeration revealed that many women headed families in street situations, as individuals or families, and as many as 1,439 children in street situations (living along with family members),” Vanessa Peter, a Policy Researcher with IRCDUC, said.

As per the survey document accessed by DT Next, out of the surveyed homeless people, 15 per cent were individual men, four per cent were individual women, and 11 per cent were individual elderly. Individuals with psychosocial disabilities constituted 1 per cent of the total, and 69 per cent were persons living as families in the streets of Chennai.

Most of them sleep inside railway stations/ bus terminus, bus stands, areas below bridges/ flyovers, and platforms without covers.

Out of 8,331 persons found in homeless situations, as many as 3,992 persons were found to be sleeping under tarpaulin sheets, about 3,200 in platforms without covers and 903 under bridges and flyovers, the survey data revealed.

Incidentally, there are 49 shelters operating in Chennai city operating under GCC. Out of the 49 shelters, 12 shelters are for attendants of inpatients in the government hospitals and 37 for people in homeless situations.

“Interestingly, there are no family shelters in Chennai even though Chennai has a higher population of families in street situations. Sixty-nine per cent of Chennai’s population of persons in homeless situations are families who have been residing in the street for generations, and they are demanding housing in the nearby areas without affecting their livelihoods,” Vanessa pointed out.

Further, the data revealed that 11 per cent of the homeless population in Chennai are elderly, for whom there are only three shelters operated by GCC.

Recommendations to end homelessness:

Formation of uniform guidelines for ensuring a dignified rescue process by GCC and Chennai police

Access to entitlement, including access to permanent and rental housing - It is a challenge for those inside shelters as there are no state-level guidelines or policies

Adopting an intersectional approach - Shelters are seen as the only solution for addressing urban homelessness. The Shelters for the Homeless scheme is currently a stand-alone initiative implemented by Urban Local Body (ULB)

Evolving a heat plan and a monsoon plan for persons in homeless situations in Chennai to reduce their vulnerabilities during intense climate conditions

Engaging with the children in homeless situations to ensure safety and protection

Setting up interim shelters for senior citizens

Rental housing programmes for the migrant population and families residing on the streets for generations, as they cannot access the State's housing programme

8,331 currently homeless in Chennai:

16 women have psychosocial disabilities

20 Transpersons

2,559 individuals

925 elderly people

3,793 people reside in the street for generations

93 migrants live individually

910 intra-state migrants live in families

Profile of Individuals in homeless situation

Profile of families in homeless situation