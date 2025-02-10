Begin typing your search...

    68-year-old killed after hit by a train near Vyasarpadi Jeeva railway station

    The deceased has been identified as Mahimai Doss, a resident of Perambur Barracks Road

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Feb 2025 9:50 PM IST
    68-year-old killed after hit by a train near Vyasarpadi Jeeva railway station
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A 68-year-old man, who tried to cross the tracks between Vyasarpadi Jeeva and Basin Bridge railway stations, was killed after being hit by a train on Monday morning.

    The deceased has been identified as Mahimai Doss, a resident of Perambur Barracks Road. The senior citizen was hit by Thiruvananthapuram Chennai superfast coming towards Chennai.

    His body got stuck in front of the engine and dragged along the track for some distance. Locopilot immediately stopped the train and informed railway officials.

    Later, the body was embalmed and sent to a GH for post-mortem. The Perambur railway police have registered a case. The accident had hit services of EMUs from Arakkonam to Chennai.

    VyasarpadiTrain accidentArakkonam route
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick