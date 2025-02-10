68-year-old killed after hit by a train near Vyasarpadi Jeeva railway station

CHENNAI: A 68-year-old man, who tried to cross the tracks between Vyasarpadi Jeeva and Basin Bridge railway stations, was killed after being hit by a train on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Mahimai Doss, a resident of Perambur Barracks Road. The senior citizen was hit by Thiruvananthapuram Chennai superfast coming towards Chennai.

His body got stuck in front of the engine and dragged along the track for some distance. Locopilot immediately stopped the train and informed railway officials.

Later, the body was embalmed and sent to a GH for post-mortem. The Perambur railway police have registered a case. The accident had hit services of EMUs from Arakkonam to Chennai.