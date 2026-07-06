65-yr-old man murdered by friend during drunken quarrel in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old man was stabbed to death by his friend after a drunken brawl in Virugambakkam on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Karunakaran (65) of Virugambakkam, who worked as a construction labourer, the police said. The accused, Rajendran (65), is also a resident of Virugambakkam and ran a pushcart eatery. The police said the two were friends for a long time.
According to the police, Karunakaran and Rajendran joined for a drinking session on Narayanasamy Street at 9 pm on Sunday when an argument broke out between them. During the altercation, Karunakaran allegedly slapped Rajendran.
Enraged, Rajendran brought a vegetable-cutting knife and stabbed Karunakaran in his chest. Hearing Karunakaran's cries, onlookers rushed to his aid and moved him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.
The police recovered his body and moved it to the government hospital for post-mortem. Based on the complaint, the Virugambakkam police registered a case of murder and arrested Rajendran. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.