65-yr-old man murdered by friend during drunken quarrel in Chennai

The deceased was identified as Karunakaran (65) of Virugambakkam, who worked as a construction labourer, the police said. The accused, Rajendran (65), is also a resident of Virugambakkam and ran a pushcart eatery. The police said the two were friends for a long time.

According to the police, Karunakaran and Rajendran joined for a drinking session on Narayanasamy Street at 9 pm on Sunday when an argument broke out between them. During the altercation, Karunakaran allegedly slapped Rajendran.