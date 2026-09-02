62-year-old dies in Chennai after saree catches fire while lighting lamp

CHENNAI: A 62-year-old woman who sustained severe burn injuries after her saree caught fire while lighting a lamp at her house succumbed to her burn injuries on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Madhavi (62), a resident of an apartment complex at Karpagam Avenue.
Police said the incident occurred on August 25 when Madhavi was lighting a lamp in the pooja room of her house. Her saree accidentally caught fire from the lamp. The fire spread rapidly before she could notice it, and within seconds engulfed her completely.
Hearing her screams, her family members rushed to the spot, doused the fire and rescued her. She was immediately taken to the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.
Madhavi, who had suffered extensive burns, died at the hospital on Tuesday. Pattinapakkam police have registered a case and are investigating.