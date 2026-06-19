61% live near public transport in Chennai, but only 36% have access to frequent bus services: MTC study

As part of the exercise, seven localities, including Ambattur, Sholinganallur, Kolathur, Perambur, Villivakkam, Maduravoyal, and Anna Nagar, were identified as priority areas where targeted interventions could significantly improve transit accessibility.

The report said Chennai has a relatively strong public transport foundation but highlighted opportunities to strengthen first and last-mile connectivity and expand access to frequent services. It also pointed to Chennai Metro Rail Phase II as a major opportunity to improve accessibility, projecting that Metro coverage could increase from the current 9.5 per cent of the population to 23 per cent upon completion of the project.

Based on the findings, MTC has proposed deploying 520 mini buses as feeder services to connect residential neighbourhoods with Metro stations and major transit corridors. It also plans to expand its school bus scheme as part of efforts to improve mobility options for students.