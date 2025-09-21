60-year-old woman found dead in Chitlapakkam Lake

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old woman was found dead in the Chitlapakkam lake on Sunday, just three days after two young boys had died in the same lake.

Only on Friday, two school-going boys – Lokesh (13) and Sanjay (12) were found dead in the same lake. The boys did not return home after school on Thursday, and their bodies were found on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, on Sunday evening, the public who noted the body of a woman informed the local police, after which personnel from the Tambaram Fire station reached the scene and fished out the woman.

The police moved the elderly woman to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. The deceased woman was identified as Yegavalli of Chitlapakkam.

A probe revealed that Yegavalli left home on Sunday morning and never returned home. Police are probing to find out if the woman died by suicide or if she had an accidental fall into the waterbody.

Police are perusing CCTV footage in the neighbourhood to ascertain the time when the woman came to the lake. Probe with her family members is also under way.