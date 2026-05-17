6-yr-old boy falls with collapsed section of terrace, dies

CHENNAI: A six-year-old boy died after falling from the terrace of a house in Lakshmipuram near Puzhal on Friday evening.
The deceased boy was identified as P Rakshan (6). His father, Packiaraj (35), is a plumber. He resided with his family on Bajanai Kovil Street in Lakshmipuram near Puzhal. Rakshan was a Class 2 student at a nearby school.
Police said that Rakshan was playing with his friends on the terrace of a house opposite his residence when he fell.
Probe revealed that the parapet wall on the terrace collapsed while the children were running and playing. Rakshan, who was close to the wall, fell from the terrace along with the collapsed section of the structure, sustaining severe injuries.
Neighbours rushed to the spot and took the boy to a hospital in Kolathur for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Puzhal Police recovered the body and sent it to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.