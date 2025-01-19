6-year-old from Chennai recites Tamil alphabets, makes it to India Book of Records

CHENNAI: RM Thamizhini, a six-year-old from a private school in the city, has achieved a place in the India Book of Records for reciting all 247 letters of the Tamil alphabet in just 1.14 minutes. Health Minister Ma Subramanian met her and her family on Sunday, and congratulated her on the achievement. Her parents thanked the minister for his encouragement.

The India Book of Records features the national records since 2006 and publishes the records each year. It includes a team of chief editors from record books of seven nations including Vietnam, Malaysia, USA, Nepal, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Thailand as its board members.

The ‘India Book of Records’ awarded Thamizhini with a medal and certification for her innovative approach of reciting the Tamil alphabets in a song called ‘Uyirmei Ezhuthukal’.