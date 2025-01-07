6-month-old baby dies after breastfeeding in Pallikaranai

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a six-month-old boy died minutes after breastfeeding in Pallikaranai on Monday.

Kalaivanan (29), of Balaji Nagar in Pallikaranai, and his wife Bhavani (25) have a six-month-old boy. On Monday night, Bhavani fed the baby milk and put the baby to sleep in the swing.

After a few minutes, Kalaivanan went to check on the baby. He found his son motionless and rushed him to the private hospital in the locality. However, the doctors declared that the baby was dead.

Based on the information from the hospital, the Pallikaranai police visited the spot and sent the body to the Chromepet GH for post-mortem examination.

The police have registered a case and are awaiting the post-mortem report. It is noted that six days ago a newborn died while breastfeeding in Kovilambakkam.