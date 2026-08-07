6 IIT Madras professors receive ANRF JC Bose Grant for research excellence

The recipients are Sujatha Srinivasan, Thalappil Pradeep, Deepa Venkitesh, Jitendra S Sangwai, Ramakrishnan Swaminathan and Sundargopal Ghosh, representing five academic departments at the premier institution.

Congratulating the awardees, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said, "I congratulate all my distinguished colleagues. This demonstrates the high quality of research and development in critical and emerging technologies happening at IIT Madras."

The highly competitive grant recognises senior scientists and engineers for sustained research excellence and provides Rs 25 lakh annually for five years to support frontier research, including manpower, equipment, travel and other project expenses.