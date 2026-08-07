6 IIT Madras professors receive ANRF JC Bose Grant for research excellence

CHENNAI: Six faculty members of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have been selected for the prestigious Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) JC Bose Grant, reinforcing the institute's strong research credentials across engineering, science and technology disciplines.
The recipients are Sujatha Srinivasan, Thalappil Pradeep, Deepa Venkitesh, Jitendra S Sangwai, Ramakrishnan Swaminathan and Sundargopal Ghosh, representing five academic departments at the premier institution.
Congratulating the awardees, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said, "I congratulate all my distinguished colleagues. This demonstrates the high quality of research and development in critical and emerging technologies happening at IIT Madras."
The highly competitive grant recognises senior scientists and engineers for sustained research excellence and provides Rs 25 lakh annually for five years to support frontier research, including manpower, equipment, travel and other project expenses.
The awardees have made notable contributions in diverse fields, including prosthetics and rehabilitation technologies, clean water solutions, optical fibre communication, carbon capture and utilisation, biomedical instrumentation, and transition metal boron chemistry.
Their work has resulted in impactful technologies, high-quality publications, patents and collaborations with academia, industry and government.
Among them, Thalappil Pradeep, a Padma Shri awardee known for affordable water purification technologies, secured his third five-year term under the JC Bose programme.
The ANRF grant is awarded to scientists aged 45 to 65 based on research output, patents, technology transfer, grants and other indicators of scientific excellence, enabling them to pursue ambitious research in frontier areas.