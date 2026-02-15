6 detained with Rs 23.5 L unaccounted cash

The car, with bundles of cash in a bag, was intercepted during a vehicle check on Thirumalaipillai Road.

The car had six occupants, including the driver, and all hailed from Andhra. The occupants included a seafood exporter, a financier and four of their staff.

The men said they travelled to Kancheepuram for a temple visit. On their return journey, they stopped at Silukulur Pettai, where a business associate paid them Rs 23.5 lakh in cash.

As the group did not have valid documents, they were detained, money was seized, and the Income Tax department was alerted.