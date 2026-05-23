59-year-old Chennai doctor dies by suicide

CHENNAI: A 59-year-old city doctor died by suicide at his residence in Valasaravakkam on Thursday. The deceased, Dr Ulhas M Pandurangi, was arrested in a harassment case in 2024, police said.
According to the police, Dr Ulhas, Chief of Cardiac Electrophysiology and Pacing at Madras Medical Mission (MMM), was living in Valasaravakkam with his wife Mona, who is also a doctor. In 2024, he was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman colleague.
Investigators said that following his release, he was experiencing mental distress and health-related issues and stopped attending work. On Thursday, he died by suicide when no other family members were at home, police said. Valasaravakkam police recovered the body, and sent it to a GH for autopsy.
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