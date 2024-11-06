Begin typing your search...

    Police said Moses charged first with a knife from the house and plunged at Kalyanaraman to slit his throat.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Nov 2024 7:41 AM IST
    55-year-old succumbs to stab injuries after quarrel over crackers in Tambaram
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A 55-year-old man who was attacked by his neighbour during a quarrel while bursting crackers died in Tambaram on Monday.

    The deceased was Moses of Ananthapuram in East Tambaram. On the day of Deepavali, a heated argument broke out between Moses and his neighbour Kalyanaraman (43) while bursting crackers.

    Police said Moses charged first with a knife from the house and plunged at Kalyanaraman to slit his throat. In retaliation, Kalyanaraman immediately took a knife and started to attack Moses in multiple places, causing him severe injuries. Moses fell unconscious on the floor. Later, the onlookers took both of them to the private hospital in the locality. From there, Moses was referred to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and was admitted to the ICU.

    Meanwhile, the Selaiyur police registered cases against both Kalyanaraman and Moses. On Tuesday morning, Moses succumbed to his injuries in the hospital without responding to treatments. Selaiyur police arrested Kalyanaraman, and further inquiry is under way.

    TambaramDeathMurder Case
    DTNEXT Bureau

