55-year-old man returning from Sri Lanka dies at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old man, who returned to Chennai from Sri Lanka, died at the airport premises on Thursday evening. The deceased was identified as Syed Sirajudeen (55), a resident of Broadway.
Syed had visited Sri Lanka on a tourist visa and returned to Chennai on Thursday evening by a Sri Lankan Airlines flight from Colombo.
After getting off the flight, he had completed immigration and Customs formalities and then proceeded to the Metro station inside the airport premises to reach Broadway. While he was near the ticket counter at the Metro station, Syed suddenly collapsed.
Fellow passengers and Metro staff immediately alerted the airport medical team, who rushed to the spot and provided first aid to an unconscious Syed on the first floor of the station. However, he did not respond to treatment and died at the spot.
Following the incident, the airport police recovered the body and sent it to the Tambaram GH for post-mortem. Police have registered a case and are conducting an inquiry.