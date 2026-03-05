54th Chief Justice of MHC MM Shrivastava hangs up his boots

CHENNAI: Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, the 54th Chief Justice of the Madras High Court since July 21, 2025, retired from service on Thursday.
During the farewell function organised by the Madras High Court, the Advocate General of Tamil Nadu, PS Raman, in his address, praised the Chief Justice for working beyond the expectations of the legal fraternity.
He also appreciated the Chief Justice for identifying genuine public interest litigations (PIL) and passing appropriate orders in such cases, while dismissing other petitions with costs.
In his response, Chief MM Shrivastava stated that the Madras High Court plays a very significant role in the Indian judiciary. He expressed pride in having served as the Chief Justice of the 150-year-old High Court.
He also noted that over 4,000 women advocates practising in the Madras High Court are making significant contributions to the judiciary. A permanent training academy for young advocates should be established in the city, he suggested.