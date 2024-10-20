54-yr-old woman steals gold chain from lady's bag in T Nagar

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested a 54-year-old woman from Puducherry who stole five-sovereign gold chain and Rs 10,000 cash from an elderly lady’s bag at a jewel store in T Nagar.

According to Mambalam police, the victim, K Jayanthi (62) of Karapakkam, visited the jewellery store in T Nagar on Oct 13 along with her daughters. Police said Jayanthi was carrying a five-sovereign gold chain in her bag, which she planned to exchange for a new one. She noticed the chain was missing from her bag after she was unsatisfied with the first shop she visited and entered a second one. She filed a complaint with the police.

Perusing the CCTV footage in the shop and the neighbourhood, police zeroed in on the suspect and traced her to Puducherry. She was brought to Chennai and sent for judicial remand.