54-yr-old Chennai man killed following drunken brawl

CHENNAI: A 54-year-old supervisor at a private steel unit was found dead at the company's quarters in Kodungaiyur following an alcohol-fueled argument late Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Anuraj, who had lived on-site in Chinnandimadam for about a year.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that there was a drinking session on Sunday night.
Kodungaiyur police detained two coworkers, Thalapathi (60) and Vijayakumar (43), both from the polishing department, for questioning. Probe revealed that the three had been drinking together when a fight broke out.
Police allege Anuraj hit Thalapathi with a brick first. A second altercation later on the terrace ended with Anuraj sustaining fatal head and facial injuries from a brick and collapsing on the spot.
Police registered a case and moved the deceased to a government hospital for a post-mortem.