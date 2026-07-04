500 kg ganja incinerated after court orders in Chengalpattu

CHENGALPATTU: About 500 kg of ganja seized in 202 narcotics cases registered across Vellore, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai was incinerated on Saturday (July 4) following court orders.
The contraband was incinerated at a biomedical waste incineration facility in Thenmelpakkam, Chengalpattu district.
The destruction was carried out under the supervision of Vellore Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Mahesh.
Ranipet SP Sivaraman, Tiruvannamalai Prohibition Enforcement Wing Deputy SP Senthil Kumar, and other officials were present during the exercise.
Police said the ganja had been seized in various NDPS cases registered in the Vellore Range and was destroyed after obtaining the necessary court permission.