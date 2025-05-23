50 water ATMs to be opened across Chennai soon

CHENNAI: In a bid to address the drinking water demands and to help the public in places of congestion, the Metro Water Board has planned to open free water ATMs to provide safe drinking water. The project will benefit daily wage workers and people visiting common areas like markets and bus depots.

In the first phase, city will get 50 water vending machines and Chief Minister MK Stalin is expected to inaugurate the project soon, official sources told DT Next.

The project has been widely welcomed by people from all walks of life, however, proper maintenance is essential for the sustainability of the project. The water machines will be installed in locations like beaches, parks, temples, bus depots, terminals, and markets across the city.

According to Metro Water Board sources, two to six locations have been identified across each zone by the GCC for installing the ATMs. They have identified five to six locations in Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones, and plans are under way to extend the project to Manali zone.

Each water purifying machine is connected to a 3,000-litre water tank and features a CCTV camera for monitoring. The water ATMs will offer users two quantity options: 150 ml and 1 litre. Each tank will be connected to the water supply via metro water pipelines, ensuring a continuous supply.

"Water ATMs are likely to be set up in various locations, including MMD Park in Mattur, Loop Road in Pattinapakkam, South Mada Street near Kapaleeshwarar Koil, Vadapalani Bus Stand, Vadapalani Temple, Koyambedu Bus Terminus, and Koyambedu Market. We will get 50 additional machines in the second phase," added the sources.

R Nandha, a Triplicane resident, stated, "We welcome this move as it would benefit those who come to walk or exercise in the morning. Due to the sweltering heat, people often buy 1-litre packed drinking water for Rs 25 and 2-litre bottles for Rs 35 at Marina Beach. If a water vending machine is installed near the Marina swimming pool, it will benefit lower-income individuals. Proper maintenance is crucial for the sustainability of the project over the long term."

A senior official from CMWSSB mentioned that the inauguration dates have not yet been finalised and the CM will officially launch the project.

Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumaar added, "The Chennai Corporation has allotted the locations, and the planning and execution are handled by the Metro Water Department. We have also requested the CMWSSB to install a few water ATMs near the Marina swimming pool and other locations. Lower-income and middle-class individuals will benefit from these free water ATMs. The inauguration may take place next week."

