Begin typing your search...

    Chennai to get 50 drinking water vending machines to ease public access

    Chief Minister MK Stalin is expected to inaugurate the project soon.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|19 May 2025 11:07 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-19 05:40:30  )
    Chennai to get 50 drinking water vending machines to ease public access
    X

    Drinking water ATM; Representative image

    CHENNAI: Fifty drinking water vending machines are set to be launched in the first phase of an initiative aimed at ensuring access to clean drinking water in high-footfall areas of Chennai.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, Chief Minister MK Stalin is expected to inaugurate the project soon.

    Officials said the water vending machines will offer two quantity options for users — 150 millilitre and 1 litre.

    These automated water dispensing machines are designed to allow the public to easily fill their water bottles with safe drinking water.

    The initiative is expected to benefit a large number of people, especially in crowded public places where access to safe drinking water is limited.

    drinking waterMK Stalindrinking water ATMswater vending machines
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X