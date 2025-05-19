Chennai to get 50 drinking water vending machines to ease public access

CHENNAI: Fifty drinking water vending machines are set to be launched in the first phase of an initiative aimed at ensuring access to clean drinking water in high-footfall areas of Chennai.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Chief Minister MK Stalin is expected to inaugurate the project soon.

Officials said the water vending machines will offer two quantity options for users — 150 millilitre and 1 litre.

These automated water dispensing machines are designed to allow the public to easily fill their water bottles with safe drinking water.

The initiative is expected to benefit a large number of people, especially in crowded public places where access to safe drinking water is limited.