5-year-old Chennai girl's body exhumed after 8 months for medical negligence probe

Following a recommendation by the Tamil Nadu Medical Council, the body was exhumed from a private cemetery near Mappedu in Tiruvallur district. A medical team from the Government Medical College Hospital conducted the post-mortem examination in the presence of Tiruvallur RDO Ravichandran, revenue officials and Ambattur police.

The Ambattur police registered a case. The police said the exact cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem results are obtained.