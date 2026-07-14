5-year-old Chennai girl's body exhumed after 8 months for medical negligence probe

CHENNAI: The police and revenue authorities on Monday exhumed the body of a five-year-old girl, who died eight months ago after she was admitted to a private hospital in Ambattur with a fever.
The child, VS Neslinriya, was admitted to Teja Hospital on December 3 last year and died the following day. The girl's family had lodged complaints with the Ambattur police and the Tamil Nadu Medical Council, alleging negligence in the treatment provided to Neslinriya.
Following a recommendation by the Tamil Nadu Medical Council, the body was exhumed from a private cemetery near Mappedu in Tiruvallur district. A medical team from the Government Medical College Hospital conducted the post-mortem examination in the presence of Tiruvallur RDO Ravichandran, revenue officials and Ambattur police.
The Ambattur police registered a case. The police said the exact cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem results are obtained.