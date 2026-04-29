5 students from University of Madras selected for Melbourne programme

Students are selected from Department of Analytical Chemistry, Department of Indian music and 3 more departments.

The partnership between the two institutions dates back to 2022, when a MoU was signed to promote academic exchange and collaborative programmes. As part of this, UoM has been offering a BSc Blended Science in association with University of Melbourne.

The upcoming Winter School Programme is scheduled to take place from June 29 to July 10. It will feature a two-week experience combining extended with academic learning and cultural engagement.