5 students from University of Madras selected for Melbourne programme

CHENNAI: In a significant boost to international academic collaboration, five students from the University of Madras, for the first time, have been selected to participate in the 2026 Melbourne Winter School Programme hosted by the University of Melbourne in Australia.
Students are selected from Department of Analytical Chemistry, Department of Indian music and 3 more departments.
The partnership between the two institutions dates back to 2022, when a MoU was signed to promote academic exchange and collaborative programmes. As part of this, UoM has been offering a BSc Blended Science in association with University of Melbourne.
The upcoming Winter School Programme is scheduled to take place from June 29 to July 10. It will feature a two-week experience combining extended with academic learning and cultural engagement.
The academic component will be delivered by faculty of the University of Melbourne and will be non-credit in nature. Additionally, students will undergo a cultural orientation programme with a special focus on Australia’s Indigenous knowledge systems and traditions.
University of Melbourne will provide accommodation, organise excursions during the programme and also offers financial assistance of $1,500 (Australian) per student towards their travel expenses.
The Melbourne Winter School Programme will see participation from students across 15 countries. Among the two Indian institutions selected, the University of Madras is the only state university to receive this opportunity.