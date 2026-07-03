5 more held in Rs 35 crore MLA bribe case

The city police had said that the persons arrested earlier acted on behalf of Senthil Balaji and Ashok. Police sources said the brothers are likely to be questioned too.

The accused arrested on Thursday have been identified as Selvan (54) of Pallikaranai, Srinivasan (46) of Manapakkam, Rajesh (43) of Hastinapuram, Ramesh (45) and Karthik (43) of Karur. The police said Karthik runs a popular eatery in Karur and is a close associate of Senthil Balaji.