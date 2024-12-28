5 hurt as ambulance carrying patient overturns on Tiruchy-Chennai NH

CHENNAI: Five people were injured after an ambulance met with an accident near Maduranthagam on Friday.

An ambulance from Tirupur carrying a patient and four others was heading towards Chennai on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway on Friday morning. When the ambulance was nearing Maduranthagam, the driver lost control of the vehicle as it was raining heavily, and it overturned.

The onlookers immediately rushed to their aid and some of them informed the police. Soon, a team from Maduranthagam police station rushed to the spot and arranged for another ambulance to take the patient to a private hospital in Chennai.

Police said there were five women inside the ambulance and all of them escaped with minor injuries. Following the incident, traffic on the national highway was disrupted for more than an hour.