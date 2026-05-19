5 held with ganja, painkiller tablets in Chennai; couple among arrested

CHENNAI: In a continued crackdown on narcotics, Chennai police have arrested five individuals, including a husband and wife, in the Vepery area.
The operation led to the seizure of 1.2 kg of ganja, 30 painkiller tablets, two two-wheelers, four mobile phones, and a weighing machine.
Based on a tip-off, a team led by the Vepery police inspector intercepted two suspects near a jewelry store on Purasawalkam High Road on the evening of Sunday. May 17, 2026. A search of their bag revealed ganja parcels and painkiller tablets intended for illegal sale.
The two arrested were identified as Joseph (20) of Ramadas Nagar, Moolakothalam, and Mahendran Bhoopathi Mari (22) of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Korukkupettai. From them, police seized 1.2 kg of ganja, 30 Nitrosun painkiller tablets, one mobile phone, and one two-wheeler.
Following their interrogation, police arrested three more individuals on May 18, 2026: Shalini (26), wife of Gautam, from RK Puram Housing Board, Purasawalkam; her husband Gautam (27); and Abbas Moideen (21) from Janakiraman Nagar, Perambur.
From this group, police recovered one two-wheeler, three mobile phones, Rs. 3,000 in cash, and a small weighing machine.
All five accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.