5 held with ganja, painkiller tablets in Chennai; couple among arrested

The operation led to the seizure of 1.2 kg of ganja, 30 painkiller tablets, two two-wheelers, four mobile phones, and a weighing machine.

Based on a tip-off, a team led by the Vepery police inspector intercepted two suspects near a jewelry store on Purasawalkam High Road on the evening of Sunday. May 17, 2026. A search of their bag revealed ganja parcels and painkiller tablets intended for illegal sale.