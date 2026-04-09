5 held for stealing LPG cylinders in Chennai

CHENNAI: Five persons, including two juveniles, were arrested for allegedly stealing LPG cylinders and a submersible pump from a locked house in Korukkupet.
The complainant, Jayachitra (39) of Manali, was renovating her parents’ house in Bharathi Nagar in Korukkupet and had locked the house on March 28 and returned on April 7 to find the rear door lock broken and two LPG cylinders and the motor missing.
After the investigations, RK Nagar police arrested Shanmugam (22), Stephen alias Venkatesan (19), both from Meenambal Nagar in Korukkupet, and Jegan (19) of Royapuram.
Two juveniles, aged 16 and 17, were also found to be involved in the offence.