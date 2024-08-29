5 districts in Tamil Nadu to receive rain in next three hours: Weather department

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Thursday announced the possibility of rain in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next 3 hours due to the variation in the speed of the westerly wind.

It is also reported that there is a chance of rain in 5 districts till 1 pm today.

Accordingly, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Coimbatore and the Nilgiri districts in the next 3 hours will receive moderate rains, according to Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

In Chennai, sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy.

Light and moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some areas.

Maximum temperature is likely to be around 32°C and minimum temperature is likely to be 27-28°C.