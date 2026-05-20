5 Chennai inspectors pushed to Vacant Reserve

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Abhin Dinesh Modak has transferred five police inspectors, ordering them to report to the Vacant Reserve (VR) wing with immediate effect, leaving them without any assigned post or duties.
An official order from the Commissioner's office named the transferred officers as: S Ramesh (Otteri Law and Order Station), T Kirubanithi (Maduravoyal Crime Station), GS Pushparaj (Meenambakkam Law and Order Station), I Khader Meera (Madhavaram Law and Order Station), and A Kannaki (Vanagaram Law and Order Station).
All five had previously served in the Kolathur and Harbour police sub-divisions and transferred just before the election. It is believed that the latest transfer happened after reviewing the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the recent Assembly elections.
Copies of the order have been forwarded to the Additional Commissioners handling Law and Order, Traffic, Headquarters, and the Central Crime Branch, as well as to Joint Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners across the city's zones and divisions.