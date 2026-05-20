5 Chennai inspectors pushed to Vacant Reserve

All five had previously served in the Kolathur and Harbour police sub-divisions and transferred just before the election. It is believed that the latest transfer happened after reviewing the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the recent Assembly elections.

Copies of the order have been forwarded to the Additional Commissioners handling Law and Order, Traffic, Headquarters, and the Central Crime Branch, as well as to Joint Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners across the city's zones and divisions.