5 arrested for smuggling 20 kg of ganja from Odisha

A team tracked her autorickshaw and apprehended the suspect when she met her accomplices, who came on a container truck. Police found 20 kg of ganja inside the truck, after which Geetha (38), Padma (42), Deepa (45) and Nitish Kumar (30) - all natives of Korukkupet and John (35), a native of Thoothukudi, were arrested. The auto-rickshaw driver, who was not involved in the smuggling, was released after the investigation