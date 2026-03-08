4th-generation officer commissioned into Army from OTA

With her commissioning, she becomes the 15th member of her extended family to serve in the armed forces and the 13th to join the Indian Army. She is also the first woman officer from the family. Lieutenant Pranjal is the daughter of Major General Parag Nangare, who is posted at the Army Headquarters, Southern Command.

According to the Defence Wing of the Press Information Bureau, she had initially pursued a career in the media field before deciding to join the armed forces.