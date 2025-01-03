4th Chennai Flower show | 50 species in 3 million pots; Show to run until Pongal but visitors put off by high entry fee

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin unveiled the fourth edition of the Chennai Flower Show at Semmozhi Poonga on Thursday, marking the commencement of an 18-day floral extravaganza.

Modelled on the iconic Ooty Flower Show, a perennial tourist magnet, the State Horticulture and Plantation Crops department has curated the spectacle, showcasing a dazzling array of 50 types of flowers arranged in three million flower pots.

The floral displays are crafted into 20 intricate shapes, including an elephant, peacock, train, turtle, boat, butterfly, heart, swan, and dancing monkey, among others, demonstrating exceptional artistry and flair.

According to State Agriculture-Farmers' Welfare Minister MRK Panneerselvam, flowers for the exhibition have been sourced from Ooty, Yercaud, Kodaikanal, and Krishnagiri, ensuring a diverse and vibrant display.

"Initially, the closing date was fixed as January 11. However, considering the overwhelming requests from various quarters, the flower show will now be open to the public until January 19. Arrangements have been made to accommodate visitors who wish to sit down and revel in the beauty of the exhibition," Panneerselvam said.

However, visitors have expressed their disappointment regarding the hike in the flower show entrance fee, which has been raised from Rs 150 to Rs 200 for adults and from Rs 75 to Rs 100 for children, deviating from the initial tariff.

"I wasn't aware of the Chennai Flower Show. I came after watching the reels on Instagram. It's nice to see the flower show, but the fee is exorbitant and not worth it,” said Hinduja from Porur.

A senior citizen, Bhavani from Adyar, said, "We came with our children, thinking it would be another entertainment venue in Chennai. However, the entrance fee is Rs 200 for adults and Rs 100 for children. This is unacceptable for a flower show. Seven of us came, and we had to pay Rs 1,100 to enter. Unfortunately, the flower show doesn't correspond to that."

Officials said the extension of the show until January 19 necessitated the increase in entry fee, as additional measures will be required to maintain flowers' original shape.

"Although all the flowers will remain stable for the next 10 days, they won't retain their beauty thereafter. Normally, the flower show is for 10 days. However, due to pongal holidays, the show has been extended until January 19. We are taking measures to preserve the flowers by frequently spraying them with water,” the officials stated.

DT Next visited the flower show and found a staggering array of 50 vibrant flower species, including Petunia, Salvia, Aster, rose, Begonia, Anthurium, Pentas, Marigold, Dianthus, Zinnia, Torinese, Calendula, Chicken Coop, Vatamale, Pansy, Delphinium, Balsam, Hydrangea, Poinsettia, and Penstemon, was on display. The flower show also showcases various ornamental leafy plants, including Aglaonema (a low-maintenance plant with attractive variegated leaves), Erandimum (a rare, exotic plant with delicate, fern-like foliage), Philodendron (a popular, adaptable houseplant with heart-shaped leaves), and Dracaena (a versatile, low-maintenance plant with slender, upright leaves).