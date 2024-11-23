4.5 sovereign gold missing from actor Seetha’s house in Saligrammam; probe on

CHENNAI: City Police are probing a theft complaint from veteran actor Seetha who alleged that 4.5 sovereign gold jewellery was missing from her house in Saligramam. Police have detained two of her domestic help for questioning. Seetha (56), lives in a house in Pushpa colony, in Saligramam. Police sources said that her sister-in-law left the valuables inside the bedroom and they went missing. During questioning, police found that one of the domestic helpers has been working at Seetha’s house for the last decade. Further investigations are on.