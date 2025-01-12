4.13 lakh passengers travelled from Chennai to their native places ahead of Pongal

CHENNAI: In the first two days of special bus operations from the city, a total of 4,13,215 passengers travelled to their native places for the Pongal festival.

According to an official release, the corporations operated 4,107 buses on Saturday, carrying 2,25,885 passengers.

Since January 10, 4,13,215 passengers have travelled on 7,513 buses.

For the Pongal festival, the state transport undertakings announced the operation of 21,904 buses, including 14,104 buses from Chennai to various parts of the state, from January 10 to 13, to facilitate the travel of people returning to their hometowns.

The special buses in the city are being operated from Koyambedu, Kilambakkam and Madhavaram terminus.