4 year- old drowns in resort pool near Chennai

The deceased has been identified as Niranjan, son of Sakthivel, a resident of Vanchuvancheri near Padappai. Police said Sakthivel had gone with his family to a private star hotel located on Pushpagiri Road to attend an auspicious family function. The family had stayed at the hotel along with relatives. In the evening, while several children were playing and swimming in the hotel’s swimming pool, Niranjan was also in the pool with them.

At one point, the boy is said to have accidentally entered the deeper section of the swimming pool and began struggling in the water. The other children who were swimming with him raised an alarm. People at the hotel immediately rushed to his aid, rescued the boy from the pool and took him to a nearby private hospital. However, after examination, doctors declared that Niranjan had already died.