4-metre deep sinkhole on GNT Road near Puzhal causes traffic chaos

This occurred following a burst in a 1,200 mm diameter central main pipeline, which carries water from the 300 MLD capacity treatment plant in Puzhal to northern parts of Chennai.

As a result, the Metro Water board temporarily suspended the drinking water supply across several parts of northern Chennai. Affected regions include Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, and Thiru. Vi, Ka Nagar zones till 10 pm on September 9.

According to residents, the cave-in occurred during the early hours of Monday after the high-pressure pipeline running beneath the highway ruptured. The force of the water rapidly eroded the underlying soil and caused adjacent service lanes to crack.