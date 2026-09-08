4-metre deep sinkhole on GNT Road near Puzhal causes traffic chaos

CHENNAI: A massive sinkhole, measuring approximately 4 metres deep, 6 metres long and 3 metres wide, formed in the middle of the Grand Northern Trunk Road near the Puzhal Cycle Shop area early Monday morning. The cave-in caused widespread panic and severe traffic gridlock across the locality.
This occurred following a burst in a 1,200 mm diameter central main pipeline, which carries water from the 300 MLD capacity treatment plant in Puzhal to northern parts of Chennai.
As a result, the Metro Water board temporarily suspended the drinking water supply across several parts of northern Chennai. Affected regions include Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, and Thiru. Vi, Ka Nagar zones till 10 pm on September 9.
According to residents, the cave-in occurred during the early hours of Monday after the high-pressure pipeline running beneath the highway ruptured. The force of the water rapidly eroded the underlying soil and caused adjacent service lanes to crack.
N Nijanthan, a resident of Puzhal, said, “Daily commuters, particularly two-wheeler riders and heavy vehicle operators, suffered as key arterial stretches collapsed. Residents noted that a similar pipeline burst happened a few months back in the locality. Due to the ageing pipeline, the Metro Water board has to rectify the issue immediately and ensure safety.”
Upon hearing about the incident, officials rushed to the spot and removed the damaged area, while traffic police erected barricades to prevent inconvenience to the public and motorists.
An official press release from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) stated that pumping operations from the 300 MLD capacity Puzhal Water Treatment Plant were suspended immediately following the leak. Excavation is under way at the site to extract the ruptured section and lay a new main pipeline on a war footing, in coordination with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and local police.
The Metro Water board has temporarily suspended the drinking water supply across several parts of northern Chennai. Affected regions include Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones till 10 pm on September 9
Road excavation works are underway at the spot, replacing the damaged main pipe with a new pipeline. “Consequently, the drinking water supply will be interrupted in Vadaperumbakkam, Kossapur, Theeyambakkam, Chettimedu, Ariyalur and Thiyagi Viswanatha Nagar in Manali zone, Madhavaram, Ponniamman Medu, Vinayagapuram, Bank Colony and Kathirvedu areas, the areas opposite to Perambur Railway Station in Ward 72 and Kannigapuram in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone and entire Tondiarpet zone.”
To mitigate the disruption, CMWSSB has deployed additional mobile water tankers to deliver uninterrupted supplies to residents until the main pipeline distribution is fully restored.
For emergency requirements, drinking water can be obtained through mobile tankers via the ‘Dial for Water’ service. Register on https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in