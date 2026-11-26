CHENNAI: Four people, two current and two former employees of a quick-commerce store in Royapettah here, have been arrested for allegedly stealing electronic goods and cosmetics worth Rs 10 lakh from the outlet, police said on Wednesday.
According to a police press release, the theft came to light on November 16, when an employee of an e-commerce store noticed that the CCTV cameras were not working and alerted store manager Keerthivasan (31), a native of Dindigul who lives in Mylapore.
Technicians who inspected the premises found that seven CCTV hard disks worth Rs 1.4 lakh, besides Bluetooth headsets, earbuds, smartwatches and cosmetics, were missing.
The stolen items were together valued at Rs 10 lakh.
Acting on a complaint lodged by Keerthivasan on November 24, a team led by the Inspector of Police (Crime), Royapettah Police Station, registered a case and analysed CCTV footage from surrounding areas.
Investigations revealed that current staff members had colluded with former employees in the theft. Police arrested four accused the same day.
They were identified as Srikanth (22), store manager, from Alamathi in Tiruvallur district; Sivakumar (26), assistant store manager, from Aranvayal in Tiruvallur district; Sridharan (26), former area manager, from Kolathur; and Rakesh (23), a former packing employee, from Madhavaram.
Police recovered electronic items worth Rs 3.5 lakh from them, including the seven stolen hard disks.
After questioning, all four were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Police are searching for the other accused who are absconding, they said.