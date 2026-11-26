According to a police press release, the theft came to light on November 16, when an employee of an e-commerce store noticed that the CCTV cameras were not working and alerted store manager Keerthivasan (31), a native of Dindigul who lives in Mylapore.

Technicians who inspected the premises found that seven CCTV hard disks worth Rs 1.4 lakh, besides Bluetooth headsets, earbuds, smartwatches and cosmetics, were missing.

The stolen items were together valued at Rs 10 lakh.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Keerthivasan on November 24, a team led by the Inspector of Police (Crime), Royapettah Police Station, registered a case and analysed CCTV footage from surrounding areas.

Investigations revealed that current staff members had colluded with former employees in the theft. Police arrested four accused the same day.