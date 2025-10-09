4 held for selling meth in Maduravoyal; 27 gm seized

CHENNAI: The police arrested four men on Wednesday for selling methamphetamine in and around Maduravoyal, and seized 27 grams of the drug valued at Rs 1.25 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Inspector Bhoopathiraj and Sub-Inspector Sadhu Chidambaram conducted searches and apprehended Emmanuel (32), of Krishna Nagar in Maduravoyal.

Based on information provided by him, the police arrested Sanjay (26), of Vadapalani, Dhanush (26), and Parvesh (19), of Ashok Nagar. The police seized 27 grams of methamphetamine, a laptop, and six mobile phones from the group.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the accused procured the drug from Bengaluru, buying it at Rs 3,000 per gram and selling it in Chennai for Rs 4,000 per gram, targeting customers in party circuits and college networks.

The arrested men were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a magistrate.

The police have launched further investigation to trace their Bengaluru-based supplier and to determine the extent of the distribution network operating across Chennai's suburbs.