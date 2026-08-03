4 Haryana men held for impersonation at Air Force exam in Avadi

CHENNAI: Four youths from Haryana were arrested for impersonation and using wireless devices during the Air Force clerk recruitment examinations held at Air Force Station in Avadi on Sunday (August 2).
According to police sources, around 1,800 participants from across the country appeared for the written examinations held on Sunday (August 2) to fill four vacancies. The officials noticed discrepancies during hall ticket verification.
In the first case, a candidate who appeared for the exam with a hall ticket in the name of "Aman Kumar" was found to be a different person.
On questioning by Air Force officials, the individual was identified as Gourav (21) from Haryana, who had come to impersonate Aman Kumar. In a similar incident, another youth, Anil (27), was caught attempting to write the exam in place of Sunil Kumar.
In two separate cases, candidates Sawan (25) and Deepak Kumar (24), both from Haryana, were caught using wireless Bluetooth devices to cheat during the exam.
All four were handed over to the Muthapudupet Police Station. Police said during interrogation the accused revealed they had received an advance payment of Rs 50,000 to appear for the exam. They were promised the remaining amount after clearing the test.
A case was registered, and the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Police are probing if there is a wider network behind the racket.