39 Manidhanaeyam academy candidates crack UPSC prelims

CHENNAI: In a proud moment for the Manidhanaeyam IAS Free Coaching Academy, 39 of its candidates have cleared the UPSC prelims (2024).

The academy's founder, Saidai Duraisamy, on Monday announced the achievement and invited successful candidates to register for free coaching for the Mains examination.

The academy, which provides free coaching to aspiring civil servants, has been instrumental in helping candidates from underprivileged backgrounds crack the prestigious UPSC exams.

"To register for the free coaching, candidates can visit the academy's office in CIT Nagar, Chennai, with their recent passport-size photograph and admit card for the main examination from December 10. They can also register by phone at 044 – 2435 8373, 2433 0095, 98404 39393, or 84284 31107," said Saidai Duraisamy in a statement.

The academy will provide comprehensive support to candidates, including coaching by top trainers, notes and handouts, daily classes, personal guidance, and assistance with interview preparation.