39 flights bound for Chennai delayed due to rough weather

CHENNAI: As many as 39 flights bound for Chennai were delayed following heavy fog in the Northern part of the country, on Tuesday.

The transit passengers waiting to board the flight to foreign countries from Chennai airport were put to suffer as there was no proper information regarding the delay.

The Airport sources cited heavy fog as the main reason for the delays in the operation of the flights. The flights to Kolkata, Pune, Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, and other cities were delayed for one hour to five hours, on Tuesday.

A passenger who boarded a flight to Delhi from Chennai was supposed to travel to Istanbul from Delhi as a transit passenger. However, as the flight took off from Chennai after a delay the passenger was unable to board the transit flight.

The passengers claimed that the airlines were not providing proper information regarding the delays. They also pointed out that all the display boards were showing that flights were on time. The passengers came to know that the flights were only after enquiring with the airline counter. The passengers stated that the airlines should give prior information regarding the delays to avoid major inconvenience.