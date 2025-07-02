38 EMUs cancelled between Chennai Central-Gudur on July 3 for 6 hours

CHENNAI: As many as 36 EMUs on Chennai – Gudur section will be fully cancelled due to line block permitted between Gummidipundi and Kavaraipettai stations from 9:15 am to 3:15 pm on July 3 (for 6 hours).

Avadi-Moore Market Complex (MMC) MEMU leaving Avadi at 4:25 am, MMC-Sullurupeta MEMU leaving MMC at 5:40 am, 7.30 am, 8.35 am, 10.15 am, 12.10 pm, and 1.05 pm, Sullurupeta-Nellore MEMU leaving Sullurupeta at 7:50 am, MMC-Gummidipundi EMU leaving MMC at 6:50 am, 8:05 am, 9 am, 9:30 am, 10.30 am, 11.35 am, 1.40 pm and Chennai Beach-Gummidipundi EMU leaving Beach station at 9:40 am, 12:40 pm and 2.40 pm will be fully cancelled on July 3.

Sullurupeta-Nellore MEMU leaving Sullurupeta at 3:50 pm, Gummidipundi-Chennai Beach EMU leaving Gummidipundi at 8:50 am, 10.55 am, 4.30 pm, Gummidipundi-Moore Market Complex EMU leaving Gummidipundi at 9:10 am, 9.55 am, 11.25 am, 12 pm, 1 pm, 2.30 pm, 3.15 pm, and 3.45 pm, Sullurupeta-Moore Market Complex EMU leaving Sullurupeta at 10 am, 11.45 am, 1.15 pm, 3:10 pm, 9 pm and 12.35 pm, Nellore-Sullurupeta MEMU leaving Nellore at 6:45 pm and 9 pm would be fully cancelled on July 3.

Chengalpattu-Gummidipundi EMU leaving Chengalpattu at 9:55 am and Gummidipundi-Tambaram EMU leaving Gummidipundi at 3 pm will be partially cancelled between Gummidipundi and Chennai Beach.

Passenger special trains will be operated from MMC to Ponneri, Beach to Minjur, MMC to Ennore, MMC to Minjur, Beach to Ennore, Ponneri to Beach, Ponneri to MMC, Minjur to MMC, Ennore to MMC and Ennore to Beach on July 3 due to the cancellation.