37th Dr MGR Medical University Convocation: 35,793 students conferred degrees, medals

CHENNAI: The 37th convocation ceremony of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University was held on Thursday at the University premises. The ceremony was presided over by the Governor of Tamil Nadu and Chancellor of the University RN Ravi.

A total of 35,793 students received their degrees during the exhaustive ceremony.

Around 5,371 medical students, 1,485 dental students, 2,055 Indian medicine students and 26,882 other courses students were conferred with the degrees on Thursday.

Out of this, 33 per cent of the graduates were male students and 67 per cent were female students.

Governor RN Ravi awarded 25 PhD recipients and 96 toppers of the university exams in the presence of Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University vice-chancellor Dr K Narayanasamy.

A total of 142 medals including 57 gold medals and 18 silver medals and certificates were distributed to the students.

Dr Sriram Anand V from Stanley Medical College, Chennai, received the highest number of nine medals, followed by Dr Sukrit Nanda M from Madras Medical College, Chennai, who received seven medals.

Director of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research Institute, Chandigarh, Dr Vivek Lal attended the convocation ceremony.