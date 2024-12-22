35-year-old killed by friends during quarrel in Kundrathur factory

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man was killed by his friends during a quarrel in a factory in Kundrathur on Friday.

The deceased Mansai Baswan of Bihar was working in a factory in Kundrathur and was staying in the locality with two of his colleagues Mahara (22) and Ram (20) of Nepal.

Police said every day all three of them would consume liquor and on Thursday night there were arguments when Baswan attacked the Nepal duo.

Following that on Friday evening while working in the factory Mahara took a pocket knife and stabbed Baswan's chest and he died on the spot.

Kundrathur police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH.

Mahara and Ram were arrested and further investigation is on.