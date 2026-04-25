Chennai

35-year-old biker dies after colliding with tanker near Maduravoyal

The rider sustained head injuries and died at the scene. His identity was not immediately established.
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CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man died after his two-wheeler collided with a tanker carrying spirit near Maduravoyal during the early hours of Friday. Police sources said that the accident happened around 2 am along the Maduravoyal-Alapakkam Main Road near the Krishna Nagar police booth.

The tanker, which was transporting spirit from Cuddalore to a brewery unit in Valasaravakkam, collided with the two-wheeler travelling along the same stretch. The rider sustained head injuries and died at the scene. His identity was not immediately established.

A team from the Maduravoyal Traffic Investigation Wing reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. Police arrested the driver, Samikannu (45), a native of Cuddalore.

During the investigation, officials traced the registration of the two-wheeler to Michael, a resident of Bharatheeswarar Colony in Kodambakkam, with the help of a mobile phone found with the deceased. Further investigation is under way.

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Maduravoyal
Biker

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