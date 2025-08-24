34-year-old engineering grad held for supplying methamphetamine

CHENNAI: Shastri Nagar Police have arrested a 34-year-old man, an engineering graduate, who became a full time methamphetamine supplier after leaving his job in a private firm in Bengaluru.

The ANIU (anti-narcotics intelligence unit) of the city police had received a tip-off about the movement of narcotic substances in Shastri Nagar police limits, after which they coordinated with the local police.

A police team was on vigil near Adyar bus depot and noted a man loitering around suspiciously and questioned him. Since he gave evasive replies, they detained him, checked his belongings and found the contraband. Police seized 10 grams of methamphetamine and arrested him.

The arrested person was identified as Arun Pandiyan (34) of Vilavancode in Kanniyakumari. Probe revealed that Arun, after his graduation, was working at a private firm in Bengaluru. Around four years ago, he stopped working and started dealing with methamphetamine.

Arun was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.